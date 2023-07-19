comscore State investigators leading probe of OCCC killing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State investigators leading probe of OCCC killing

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Christopher Ikaika Vaefaga Jr.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Christopher Ikaika Vaefaga Jr.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022 The state Department of the Attorney General is now in control of the homicide investigation of an inmate found dead July 6 at Oahu Community Correctional Center, pictured.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022

    The state Department of the Attorney General is now in control of the homicide investigation of an inmate found dead July 6 at Oahu Community Correctional Center, pictured.

The state Department of the Attorney General assumed control of the homicide investigation started by Honolulu police after a 36-year-old Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate was found dead in his cell July 6. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Samuel Spurrier and Ashley Takitani Leahey

Scroll Up