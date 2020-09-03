Man, 27, charged with murder in death of fellow OCCC inmate, 62

Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old inmate accused in Monday’s deadly assault of a 62-year-old inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi.

Ezequiel Zayas was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in Vance Grace’s death.

Grace was in custody at the correctional facility awaiting trial for promoting prison contraband. He shared a cell with Zayas who was in custody pending trial for burglary charges.

OCCC staff responded to an assault involving two inmates at about 9:05 p.m. Monday. Vance was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:43 pm.

This is the second inmate who died from fatal injuries in an alleged attack at a correctional facility in Hawaii within a two-week period.

Police said 25-year-old Kumulipo Sylva assaulted 70-year-old Harry Hoopii at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Aug. 19. Hoopii suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sylva is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter in the 2018 deadly stabbing of a 35-year-old man on Maui.

Hoopii was serving a life term with the possibility of parole for the December 1983 rape, sodomy and kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl. He was also serving another life term with the possibility of parole for attempted murder in the September 1983 stabbing of a 29-year-old man.