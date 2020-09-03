Man, 27, charged with murder in death of fellow OCCC inmate, 62

Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old inmate accused in Monday’s deadly assault of a 62-year-old inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi.
Ezequiel Zayas was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in Vance Grace’s death.
Grace was in custody at the correctional facility awaiting trial for promoting prison contraband. He shared a cell with Zayas who was in custody pending trial for burglary charges.
OCCC staff responded to an assault involving two inmates at about 9:05 p.m. Monday. Vance was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:43 pm.
This is the second inmate who died from fatal injuries in an alleged attack at a correctional facility in Hawaii within a two-week period.
Police said 25-year-old Kumulipo Sylva assaulted 70-year-old Harry Hoopii at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Aug. 19. Hoopii suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sylva is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter in the 2018 deadly stabbing of a 35-year-old man on Maui.
Hoopii was serving a life term with the possibility of parole for the December 1983 rape, sodomy and kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl. He was also serving another life term with the possibility of parole for attempted murder in the September 1983 stabbing of a 29-year-old man.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.