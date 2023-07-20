Captain Cook man arrested following robberies of Ocean View businesses

A 21-year-old Captain Cook man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery Wednesday morning following an incident at an Ocean View business.

Around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Kau patrol officers responded to an active burglary in the 92-8000 block of Mamalahoa Highway. During the investigation, officers were alerted to a second active burglary occurring at a nearby business.

After entering the second business, officers discovered a masked man making verbal threats and physically dragging a 61-year-old male victim into a back room. Officers ordered the suspect to release the man, but he refused. After an officer deployed an Conducted Energy Weapon, also known as a stun gun, the suspect was taken into custody, where he remains.

Charges against the suspect are anticipated.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cacique Melendez at 808-326-4646, ext. 281, or via email at Cacique.Melendez@hawaiicounty.gov.