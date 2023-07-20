Letter: Kailua parade should be about gratitude and joy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John Heidel raised the question as to what is patriotism and do we indeed need a Fourth of July parade (“Is patriotism about power, or the power of aloha?,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 4).

Kailua’s Fourth of July parade has been a gathering of friends, always a recognition of our leaders and more. But this year, even with a crowd of families lining every side of the street, the zest seemed less. Just what are we celebrating and whom are we endorsing?

It was great to see Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Cynthia Thielen and our representatives there. Best of all were the Royal Hawaiian Band, the military and the skaters. But where were the many Kailua organizations that make Kailua a kinder community? Where was the Parks and Recreation Department? The Boys and Girls Club? The Elks? The 808 Cleanups, Hui O Ko‘olaupoko, Kawai Nui Marsh?

We must include Family Promise and the marvelous keiki sport practices in Kailua Park and the many volunteer groups cleaning our beaches. These are the groups who contribute to Kailua’s community life.

Perhaps the current emphasis is no longer the right one. Pride or patriotism? Why not gratitude and joy?

Mary I. Piette

Hawaii Kai (former Kailua resident and head librarian, Kailua Library)

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter