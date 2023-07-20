Letter: Vote against Council members who got raises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Insulation and arrogance with a touch of greed may best describe the majority of our current Honolulu City Council members. City Councilmembers Tommy Waters, Esther Kia‘aina, Matt Weyer, Calvin Say, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Val Okimoto all supported their self-serving 64% salary increase, hiding from and ignoring strong vocal and written opposition of their constituents, as well as fellow Councilmembers Radiant Cordero, Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba, who declined their increases. With the next election a couple years away, the culprits will simply try to wait out our memory.

Prove them wrong by voting them out of office in 2025 (Kia‘aina and Say) while keeping those who opposed the increase (Cordero, Tupola and Tulba). Let’s also not forget a key instigator, Waters, whose term expires in 2027, and will likely look for other political avenues to apply his brand of jurisprudence.

Gary Hanagami

Kalama Valley

