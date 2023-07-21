Letter: Pluses and minuses of riding Skyline train

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was one of the thousands of people who rode the rail for free between June 30 and July 4, knowing I would not be commuting on it on a daily basis. I’ve also been reading all the pluses and minuses expressed in the opinions of those who rode Skyline.

I agree with Michael Brown, who said the speakers announcing each stop were quite annoying and much too loud (“‘Stentorian Skyline’ blares announcements,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 7).

Perhaps a female voice like Alexa or Siri would be much more pleasing to the ear, with the volume turned down more than slightly.

In Japan on the high-speed Shinkansen, a female voice announces each stop in just above a whisper and there also is digital signage. Perhaps the rail could use more digital signage, which also is needed when entering and exiting the parking lot. There were no arrows pointing to the exit and I exited at entrance.

The mauka and makai views were spectacular, so it doesn’t matter on which side you choose to sit. I look forward to more stops being added in my lifetime.

Sharon Ansai

Pearl City

