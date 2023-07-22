Honolulu firefighters extinguish blaze at Makaha home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Makaha this afternoon.

At around 12:40 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department said firefighters responded to a call reporting a fire at 84-245 Farrington Highway and arrived a few minutes later to find “heavy smoke and flames emanating from the front of a two-story residential building.”

The building was empty at the time of the fire after the residents exited the home on their own, HFD said.

Firefighters the fire extinguish the blaze at 1:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the fire, along with damage estimates, are still being determined.