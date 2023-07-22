comscore Oahu’s Iwilei Resource Center off to slow but impactful start | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu’s Iwilei Resource Center off to slow but impactful start

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Iwilei Resource Center, headquarters for the city’s Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program, treats and assists homeless individuals who are sick but not ill enough to be hospitalized. At top, beds inside the facility.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, patient Damien Francisco has lost 40 pounds and his leg wounds have healed since staying at the center for a month.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Iwilei Resource Center is the latest addition to the city’s campus of resources for houseless people, concentrated in the Iwilei neighborhood. Above, CORE EMT Carlo De Menezes assists a patient back into a bed after returning from a doctor’s appointment.

With a month of operations under its belt, the Iwilei Resource Center, which serves as headquarters for the city’s Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program, is gearing up to serve at full capacity while assessing the facility’s strengths and weaknesses. Read more

