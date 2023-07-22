Oahu’s Iwilei Resource Center off to slow but impactful start
By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:46 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Iwilei Resource Center, headquarters for the city’s Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program, treats and assists homeless individuals who are sick but not ill enough to be hospitalized. At top, beds inside the facility.
Above, patient Damien Francisco has lost 40 pounds and his leg wounds have healed since staying at the center for a month.
The Iwilei Resource Center is the latest addition to the city’s campus of resources for houseless people, concentrated in the Iwilei neighborhood. Above, CORE EMT Carlo De Menezes assists a patient back into a bed after returning from a doctor’s appointment.