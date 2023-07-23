comscore Congress members seek registry to track health effects of Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Congress members seek registry to track health effects of Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

Members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation have introduced bipartisan legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to set up a new registry to track and collect health data from people who were exposed to tap water laced with jet fuel from the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility in 2021. Read more

