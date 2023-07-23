comscore Dave Reardon: Mornings are fabulous again with Curran back | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Mornings are fabulous again with Curran back

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.

He likes the word fabulous so much that if you drank a shot every time he said it, you’d be plastered halfway through his sports talk radio show. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. defeats Vietnam, 3-0, to open the Women’s World Cup
Next Story
Television and radio – July 23, 2023

Scroll Up