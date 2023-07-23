Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – July 23, 2023 Today Updated 9:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix 2:55 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 IndyCar Iowa, Race 2 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 NASCAR Cup HighPoint.com 400 8:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 NHRA Kent 10 a.m. KHON 3 3 BASEBALL: MLB Padres at Tigers 6:05 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Rangers 8:35 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Pirates at Angels 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Mets at Red Sox 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Mets at Red Sox (Kay-Rod) 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 BASKETBALL: BIG3 Week 5 from Miami 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7 THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT, ROUND 3 Wichita: Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Wichita: Teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASKETBALL: WNBA Mercury at Mystics 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Fever at Liberty 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE Stage 21*** 11 p.m. USA 29/555 123 FOOTBALL: CFL Redblacks at Stampeders 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF Open Championship (continued) midnight USA 29/555 123 Open Championship 1 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Ladies Euro: La Sella Open 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Barracuda Championship 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 MOTORCYCLES Motocross MX2 Begium 4 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Motocross MXGP Begium 5 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 SOCCER: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP France vs. Jamaica midnight KHON 3 3 France vs. Jamaica*** (Spanish) 1:30 a.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Italy vs. Argentina 8 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Italy vs. Argentina (Spanish) 8 p.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Germany vs. Morocco 10:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 SOCCER Club friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham midnight CBSSN NA/247 83 Leagues Cup: New York City FC vs. Atlas 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Canadian: Valour vs. York United 1 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Leagues Cup: Puebla Vs. Minnesota United 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 TENNIS Newport, Gstd., Bastad; Budpst., Palrm. (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Atlanta, Hamburg, Umag, Warsaw, Lausanne 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* X GAMES Day 3 from California 7 a.m. KITV 4 4 Monday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Giants at Detroit Tigers 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional Coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Blue Jays at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT, ROUND 3 Happy Valley Hoopers vs. The Nerd Team 10 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Team Gibson vs. Boeheim’s Army 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 The Commonwealth vs. Virginia Dream 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 SOCCER: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP Brazil vs. Panama 1 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Colombia vs. Korea Republic 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 New Zealand vs. Philippines 7:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Switzerland vs. Norway 10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Yankees at Royals 7 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Giants at Nationals 8:05 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Pirates at Angels 10:07 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Mets at Red Sox 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MONDAY TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Tigers 6:40 a.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Dave Reardon: Mornings are fabulous again with Curran back Next Story Scoreboard – July 23, 2023