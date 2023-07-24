Hawaii island police identify South Point drowning victim

Hawaii island police have identified the victim of a drowning incident at South Point in June as Michael Lynn Seargeant, 53, of Ocean View.

Police said shortly after 4:30 p.m. on June 30, Kau patrol officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress near the Kalae Cove Park, commonly known as the “Hoist,” at South Point.

Upon arrival, they found bystanders had already brought the distressed swimmer to shore and begun CPR. First responders from the Hawaii Fire Department took over upon arrival, but attempts to resuscitate Seargeant were unsuccessful.

Investigators are still awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.