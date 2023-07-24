Editorial | Letters Letter: Proposed punishment for monster homes weak Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Come on, people! City Council Bill 44, as proposed, is a bad joke (“Honolulu City Council bill targets lying to get ‘monster home’ permit,” Star-Advertiser, July 19). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Come on, people! City Council Bill 44, as proposed, is a bad joke (“Honolulu City Council bill targets lying to get ‘monster home’ permit,” Star-Advertiser, July 19). It’s basically a go-ahead to build these things. A $2,000 fine? That’s petty cash to developers and builders. Forget about the 80 hours of community service: That’s just two weeks of lip service, a slap on the wrist. These do absolutely nothing to deter monster-house building. And jail time? Spare me. Never in a million years would it happen. The penalty for lying and building a monster house needs to be: Tear it down. Yes, this is the only possible penalty that might make a cheating builder/owner/developer think twice when pursuing their self-serving illegal activities. Jill Thach Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Pre-COVID rail data more concerning