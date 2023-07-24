Letter: Proposed punishment for monster homes weak

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Come on, people! City Council Bill 44, as proposed, is a bad joke (“Honolulu City Council bill targets lying to get ‘monster home’ permit,” Star-Advertiser, July 19). It’s basically a go-ahead to build these things.

A $2,000 fine? That’s petty cash to developers and builders. Forget about the 80 hours of community service: That’s just two weeks of lip service, a slap on the wrist. These do absolutely nothing to deter monster-house building. And jail time? Spare me. Never in a million years would it happen.

The penalty for lying and building a monster house needs to be: Tear it down. Yes, this is the only possible penalty that might make a cheating builder/owner/developer think twice when pursuing their self-serving illegal activities.

Jill Thach

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

