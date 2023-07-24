comscore Letter: Proposed punishment for monster homes weak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Proposed punishment for monster homes weak

Come on, people! City Council Bill 44, as proposed, is a bad joke (“Honolulu City Council bill targets lying to get ‘monster home’ permit,” Star-Advertiser, July 19). Read more

