Hilo woman, 38, arrested for child abuse, assault

Hawaii island police arrested and charged a Hilo woman for abusing her 4-year-old daughter and then assaulting an elderly woman who tried to help the child.

Police said Alicia Jean Nakamura, 38, of Hilo, faces multiple charges, including felony abuse of a family household member, second-degree assault, and the third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

Patrol officers responded to reports of a disturbance at about 10:45 p.m. Friday at North Ala Road near Highway 11 in Mountain View.

Upon arrival, they learned that a 74-year-old woman was awakened by a child screaming outside of her home. When she went outside, she found a young girl on the street, alone and scared.

When asked where her mother was, the child pointed down the street. So the woman walked her down the street and was subsequently attacked by Nakamura, according to the police report.

Police said they found Nakamura and her daughter — who had fled the scene prior to their arrival — hiding in grass several miles away.

Police arrested her for abuse due to injuries observed on the child, with felony abuse added after the girl said she was strangled by her mother just before she was deserted.

Police also found on Nakamura a zip-lock baggie of a crystal-like substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Nakamura’s bail was set at $32,000, with her initial court appearance scheduled for Monday in Hilo District Court.

The girl has been placed in the custody of Child Welfare Services.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Detective Kevin Brodie of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, at 808- 961-2373 or kevin.brodie@hawaiicounty.gov.