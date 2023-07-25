Spear fisherman, 17, dies in possible drowning off Kona

Hawaii island police say a teen found unresponsive in the ocean while spearfishing off the west side has died.

The victim has been identified as Yohan Choi, 17, of Kailua-Kona.

Police said at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a missing spear fisherman near the Hokulia public beach access.

It was reported that four fishermen, including Choi, entered the ocean at 1:30 p.m. Three of them got out three hours later, but Choi was not with them, and could not be located.

After a search was conducted, Choi was found unresponsive on the ocean floor. He was brought to shore, where CPR was initiated until Fire Department personnel arrived to take over. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

He was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m.

Police are investigating the case as a possible drowning. They have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer Kyle Murray at Kyle.Murray@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.