There is little dispute that affordable housing is needed on Oahu. Understandably, Honolulu is the focus for building affordable housing, most recently in Moiliili.

Some projects, such as Hale Makana O Moiliili for kupuna on Algaroba Street, appear to be affordable. The same can be said of the project proposed by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands at the former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome on Isenberg Street.

But another project, the monstrous Kuilei Place on Kapiolani Boulevard (43 stories with 1,005 units), already sanctioned by the City Council and friendly developers, is far from affordable (“Hawaii developer is asked to do more for evicted residents,” Star-Advertiser, July 24). Its height and overall size will be a blight on our neighborhood. The Kapa‘akea project, around Puck’s Alley, also will have a negative impact on our community without adequate infrastructure improvements (“Kamehameha Schools’ redevelopment to transform 2 Moiliili blocks,” Star-Advertiser, June 20).

The City Council must defer approval of the Kapa‘akea project and all other projects in Moiliili until an in-depth infrastructure study is completed. Our existing roads, sewers and schools simply cannot support the Kuilei Place project, much less the Kapa‘akea project.

Rebecca Nadler

Moiliili

