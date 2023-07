Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aloha Mamacita (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4-A) just soft opened in its new location in Waterfront Plaza. The biz is currently open for takeout only.

The takeout menu is birria-themed, with choices like birria tacos, fries, bomb bites, nachos, bao and crunch wraps.

Customers can also choose from specialty drinks like Thai iced green tea, Thai iced tea and matcha latte. End on a sweet note with desserts like rare cheesecake cups, banana pudding and Aloha Puffies.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@aloha.mamacita).

Dinner with a cause

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay on Kauai is hosting a Supper That Sustains Us, a four-course dinner with wine pairings from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 27. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to Malama Kauai, whose mission is to increase local food production and food security on the island.

The dinner is crafted by 1Hotel Hanalei executive chef Mel Fogata, and wine pairings will be done by master sommelier Paul Hobbs. The menu boasts items using the island’s freshest ingredients grown by local farmers. There will also be a live performance of Hawaiian music by local artist Michael Keale.

Price is $195, plus tax, per person. Tickets can be purchased at 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay/do/events/a-supper-that-sustains-us-with-paul-hobbs-winery-and-malama-kauai.

It’s a Barbie world

Barbie released in theaters July 21, and to celebrate, Consolidated Theatres has curated limited-time treats for moviegoers to enjoy through July 30.

The Strawberrylicious Sundae and Think Pink Drink can be found at all Consolidated Theatres locations (excluding Koko Marina). The sundae comprises strawberry ice cream, pound cake, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and vanilla wafers. Meanwhile the kid-friendly beverage boasts grape juice, strawberry syrup, creamy coconut milk, and is topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Available at Olino, Mililani and Kahala locations are the Pink Perfection Kettle-corn and Shrimp Couture Flatbread. The kettlecorn is a combination of sweetness, crunch and pure bliss, while the flatbread boasts succulent seasoned shrimp, pesto, melted mozzarella, and a touch of garlic and spices. Also available at Olino and Mililani is the Beachy Keen, a salt-rimmed glass with tequila, sweet and sour mix, triple sec and prickly pear that features edible glitter.

Visit consolidatedtheatres.com.

Start ‘monkeying’ around

Monkeypod Waikiki is the first Monkeypod Kitchen to serve breakfast, in addition to lunch, dinner and happy hour. Find new breakfast items such as Pete’s Classic Benedict and Big Island blueberry and lilikoi flapjacks, along with signature favorites including the hand-tossed kalua pork and pineapple pizza, Maui Cattle Co. cheeseburger and sautéed boat-caught ahi.

Guests can also indulge in the award-winning Monkeypod Mai Tai or any other handcrafted cocktail that comprises local spirits such as Ko Hana Rum and Ocean Vodka. It also features 36 craft beers on tap.

Visit monkeypodkitchen.com.