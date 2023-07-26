comscore Gov. Green’s emergency order is under scrutiny | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gov. Green’s emergency order is under scrutiny

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  STAR-ADVERTISER

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Future housing projects, including ones perhaps similar to the 42-story Ililani tower shown here rising in Kakaako, could have a lighter and quicker regulatory approval process under an emergency order recently issued by Gov. Josh Green. Ililani, featuring 328 mainly midprice condominium units, obtained approvals from two state agencies and the Honolulu City Council. If it were proposed today, the project may have been subject to less review.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Future housing projects, including ones perhaps similar to the 42-story Ililani tower shown here rising in Kakaako, could have a lighter and quicker regulatory approval process under an emergency order recently issued by Gov. Josh Green. Ililani, featuring 328 mainly midprice condominium units, obtained approvals from two state agencies and the Honolulu City Council. If it were proposed today, the project may have been subject to less review.

A lot of eyes are following Gov. Josh Green’s “experiment” to accelerate multifamily housing development in Hawaii with lighter regulations enacted July 17 via emergency proclamation. Read more

