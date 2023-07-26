Gov. Green’s emergency order is under scrutiny

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Josh Green:
Hawaii’s governor on July 17 issued an emergency proclamation that alters regulations to address the housing crisis
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Future housing projects, including ones perhaps similar to the 42-story Ililani tower shown here rising in Kakaako, could have a lighter and quicker regulatory approval process under an emergency order recently issued by Gov. Josh Green. Ililani, featuring 328 mainly midprice condominium units, obtained approvals from two state agencies and the Honolulu City Council. If it were proposed today, the project may have been subject to less review.