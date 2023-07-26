Woman testifies then-boyfriend committed North Shore murderer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hailey Dandurand, “the girl with the pink hair,” in testimony Tuesday blamed her then-boyfriend for the coldblooded 2017 murder of a 51-year-old Sunset Beach woman who surprised the pair of burglars when she entered to clean a North Shore vacation rental.

“I was scared that if I tried to leave, he would kill me,” said Dandurand, now 26, referring to Stephen Brown, who was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the death of Telma Boinville and of kidnapping the victim and her daughter, who was 8 at the time, as well as burglary for breaking into the vacation rental Dec. 7, 2017.

Dandurand is on trial in Oahu Circuit Court on the same charges but admits only to the burglary.

After the pair were arrested, Boinville’s daughter identified Dandurand in a photograph as the girl with pink hair and Brown as the guy with green hair who both tied her up and killed her mother.

Dandurand said Brown had wanted to check out the house at Ke Iki Road to use an outdoor shower. They were also looking for food since they hadn’t eaten for two days. She said he climbed through an open upstairs window and pulled her into the house through a downstairs window.

Recalling the attack on Boinville, Dandurand said Brown was holding a machete with blood on him and on the floor where the victim was lying. “She was terrified,” Dandurand said of Boinville, who was bleeding from the neck and whose arms were deeply cut open.

“She wasn’t dead yet but she appeared to be close,” Dandurand said.

She testified that Brown put the machete in her hand and told her to strike Boinville.

“I didn’t,” she said. “That made him angry.”

She said Brown hit Boinville in the head multiple times with a hammer, then made Dandurand tie the victim’s hands and feet and put a plastic bag over her head.

“Did you believe you had a choice in the matter?” asked defense attorney Barry Sooalo.

“No, I was scared,” Dandurand said.

Brown then went to Boinville’s truck, got her daughter out of the vehicle and had Dandurand walk upstairs with him and the girl, she testified. The defendant said she stayed outside the room while he tied the girl’s feet to the bed after tying her hands together.

Makana Boinville Emery, Boinville’s daughter, testified Monday that they both had taped her mouth and tied her to the bed frame.

Dandurand said Brown pushed her into Boinville’s pickup truck from the driver’s side, then drove off, eventually going to Mililani Town Center. There he told her to put Boinville’s earrings on, and made her wear the girl’s backpack to steal bottles of alcohol from Walmart and use Boinville’s debit card to buy him a phone, she said.

A witness saw her getting out of Boinville’s family pickup truck at the town center, where community members and police found them.

Dandurand, who came from Bend, Ore., to Hawaii to attend Kapiolani Community College with her brother, said she met Brown in late August or early September 2017. She said he moved in with her in a multiroom house where she and her brother each rented a room.

Dandurand testified that the landlord complained about Brown blasting music, and their roommates said he got into confrontations with them, so she moved out with him because he threatened to kill her grandmother and her brother if she tried to return to the house.

After crashing the Toyota Corolla they were living in, Brown and Dandurand lived in a tent on the beach.

Sooalo referred Dandurand to a petition for a restraining order that outlined in detail allegations of abuse by Brown, including slamming her down and punching her face, head, stomach and body.

She alleged that the abuse occurred from September to December 2017, but Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell pointed out in cross examination that it was Sooalo, her criminal defense lawyer, who filed the petition, not Dandurand, 2-1/2 years after the alleged abuse.

During Bell’s cross- examination, Dandurand admitted drinking about a glass from an open bottle of Champagne at the crime scene but said she was not intoxicated or physically or otherwise impaired.

She also admitted that it was her choice to live with Brown for a couple of months prior to Dec. 7, 2017, share a tent and sleeping bag with him, and sleep on the beach together near the Ke Iki Road house.

Dandurand’s trial continues Thursday.