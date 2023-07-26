comscore Woman testifies then-boyfriend committed North Shore murderer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman testifies then-boyfriend committed North Shore murderer

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM North Shore murder suspect Hailey Dandurand testified on Tuesday in Oahu Circuit Court that her then- boyfriend was responsible for the 2017 slaying of a Sunset Beach woman.

Hailey Dandurand, “the girl with the pink hair,” in testimony Tuesday blamed her then-boyfriend for the coldblooded 2017 murder of a 51-year-old Sunset Beach woman who surprised the pair of burglars when she entered to clean a North Shore vacation rental. Read more

