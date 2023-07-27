Editorial | Letters Letter: Bill 44 wouldn’t deter monster house building Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Jill Thach is spot on (“Proposed punishment for monster homes weak,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 24)! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Jill Thach is spot on (“Proposed punishment for monster homes weak,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 24)! City Council Bill 44 is a world-class case of shibai. It smacks of Council members receiving “payola” for massaging the punishment for monster house permits. The best deterrent is to disallow any monster house permit and tear down any and all violations now in existence. Let the punishment fit the crime. Jere Choo Salt Lake EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Investigate why road projects take so long