Letter: Bill 44 wouldn’t deter monster house building

Jill Thach is spot on (“Proposed punishment for monster homes weak,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 24)!

City Council Bill 44 is a world-class case of shibai. It smacks of Council members receiving “payola” for massaging the punishment for monster house permits.

The best deterrent is to disallow any monster house permit and tear down any and all violations now in existence. Let the punishment fit the crime.

Jere Choo

Salt Lake

