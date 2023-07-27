Developer renews plan for homes below Koko Crater
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Above is an artist’s rendering of a planned one-story Koko Terrace home.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
An area at the corner of Kealahou and Kokonani streets in Hawaii Kai is zoned for preservation.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree