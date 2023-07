Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that three new independent agents have joined its Diamond Head-Kahala office:

>> Teri Linn Anderson is currently affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Indian Wells/La Quinta in California. She specializes in global luxury and estates. Anderson is a former Miss Hawaii National Teenager and Miss Hawaii USA. She built a successful real estate brokerage firm in the Coachella Valley, Calif., with her late husband.

>> Hiromi Farmer most recently served as director of global luxury and real estate adviser at Engel &Volkers. In addition to real estate sales, Farmer is experienced in brokerage management and training. Before becoming a Realtor, she worked in sales and customer service with Chanel, United Airlines and Sheraton Hotels.

>> Guy L. Warren most recently served as a Realtor-associate at Keller Williams. He had a 30-year career in the IT industry holding senior management positions with Fortune 500 companies working locally, on the mainland and internationally.

———

