Betty’s Beach Cafe in Lahaina closed due to cockroach infestation

The state Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch has shut down Betty’s Beach Cafe in Lahaina because of cockroach infestation.

The DOH today said that it issued the restaurant a red “Closed” placard during a complaint and routine follow-up inspections conducted Thursday. The establishment, located on 505 Front St., is operated by J. Group Corp.

The health department received an anonymous complaint on cockroach activity at the front bar that led to the inspections. Inspectors on Tuesday observed cockraoch activity within the front bar. Some areas behind kitchen equipment could not be accessed, so a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard was issued to the restaurant.

On Thursday’s follow-up inspection, “an active cockroach infestation along with several active harborage areas was observed,” the DOH said.

“Both juvenile and adult cockroach activity was observed within refrigeration units and on and around various food contact surfaces,” it said.

The establishment was closed and required to eradicate the roach population with a professional pest control company; seal all cracks and openings in the walls to prevent the entry of pests; and clean and remove all grease and food debris throughout the kitchen and bar areas.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday.