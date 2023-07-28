comscore Letter: Writer shows dangers of discrimination | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Writer shows dangers of discrimination

I want to compliment John Hayakawa for his sharp rebuke to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in 303 Creative Services LLC v. Elenis, which undermines the principle of Equal Justice Under Law (“‘Right to refuse’ leaves lasting scars,” Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, July 23). Read more

