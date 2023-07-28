Letter: Writer shows dangers of discrimination

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I want to compliment John Hayakawa for his sharp rebuke to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in 303 Creative Services LLC v. Elenis, which undermines the principle of Equal Justice Under Law (“‘Right to refuse’ leaves lasting scars,” Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, July 23).

Hayakawa’s lifetime of personal experiences illustrates what happens when this principle is ignored during the era of Jim Crow, and more specifically ignored for Asian residents.

Thanks to Mr. Hayakawa for putting his emotions into a heartfelt article that made all of us understand this critically important subject better.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter