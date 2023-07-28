comscore City awarded $25M toward Ala Wai pedestrian bridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City awarded $25M toward Ala Wai pedestrian bridge

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • COURTESY RENDERING The proposed bridge will be known as Ala Pono and serve as a gateway to the northern boundary of Waikiki.

  • COURTESY RENDERING The building of the Ala Wai bridge is planned for next summer.

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services has been awarded $25 million in federal funding toward construction of the planned Ala Wai pedestrian bridge, the city announced Thursday. Read more

