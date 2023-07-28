comscore Honolulu architect gets year in prison for bribery scheme | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu architect gets year in prison for bribery scheme

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

William Wong will serve his time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Ore. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kayla Keehu-Alexander and Laurie Rich

Scroll Up