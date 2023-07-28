Quiet on set: Hollywood strikes leave Hawaii crew members behind

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hollywood strike that has united writers and actors for the first time in 60 years also has left hundreds of crew members in Hawaii without paychecks as work on Hawaii-based television shows and movies has been suspended.

Among them are Brian Wallace, 38, who said he’s had to postpone seeing his 3- and 4-year-old daughters, who live on Guam, as planned in August because he can’t afford their plane tickets to Hawaii. Wallace, who was working as a grip setting up and operating camera rigging for Disney’s live-action film “Lilo &Stitch,” last saw them in May during twice-a-year visits.

“It’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to see them in the next few months, but they understand, fortunately,” he said.

Malosi Scanlan, a construction foreman for “NCIS: Hawaii,” said he’s had to ask Mid-Pacific Institute for some leeway in making the first $3,000 payment for his 12-year-old daughter’s tuition.

“It’s that kind of situation,” said Scanlan, 48.

The writers have been on strike since May, and the actors joined them earlier this month. “Both unions have concerns about how they will be paid in an age where fewer people are paying to go to the movies or watch cable TV in favor of streaming services,” according to an Associated Press report. “And they are worried how the rise of artificial intelligence will affect the creative process of how movies and TV shows are made and who is paid to make them.”

While A-list actors on the picket lines are getting the majority of the public’s attention, behind the scenes, Scanlan and Wallace represent the larger population of crew members in Hawaii who rely on film and television production for their livelihoods.

For example, Scanlan said there are about five primary actors on “NCIS: Hawaii” and a “handful of background actors” working alongside roughly 300 crew members who are now unemployed.

He and other crew members who spoke to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser about their financial hardships as a result of the strike said they support the work stoppage if it means better wages and contracts for their union, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents the majority of film and TV crews in Hawaii.

About three-quarters of the local chapter’s roughly 750 members were in the middle of or about to begin work on “NCIS: Hawaii,” Disney’s live-action films “Moana” and “Lilo &Stitch,” and Fox’s upcoming lifeguard drama series “HI- Rescue,” when the actors joined the writers strike, shutting down productions, said IATSE 665 President Tuia’ana Scanlan, Malosi Scanlan’s younger brother.

Collective bargaining agreements with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers require production companies to use union labor from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the Writers Guild of America and IATSE when their films and television shows come to Hawaii.

As a result, all of the major film and television productions that have passed through Hawaii — including “NCIS: Hawaii” and the now-canceled “Magnum P.I.,” along with major box-office hits such as “The Hunger Games” and “Jurassic Park” — were contractually required to hire local unionized crew members, according to Tuia’ana Scanlan.

The union contracts allow local crews to stay in Hawaii rather than chase film and TV jobs on the mainland or abroad.

Wallace said he came to Hawaii for work because there were no production projects on Guam, separating him from his family.

Malosi Scanlan said he hasn’t seen a paycheck since April after the WGA strike in May canceled plans to resume filming in June.

No one can predict when the strikes will end and filming resumes.

“The strike happened, and now everyone’s saying that the plan is to see how many of us survive until October, and that’s when things might open up again,” Scanlan said.

Karen Preiser, a makeup artist for “Lilo &Stitch,” said she plans to send her 18-year-old daughter to Tokyo’s Temple University in the fall and has had to dip into savings she’s accumulated during her 20-year career in the industry.

“There’s always times where you go, ‘Oh God, you know, my show’s over. I don’t know when my next show is going to be,’” Preiser said. “So, I always have been of the mind that I need to have at least a year’s worth of income saved so I’m not in some dire situation, and I think that most of us know that this is a reality.”

A’ne Tranetzki, 45, who oversaw lighting and camera crews for “Lilo &Stitch,” said he had to tell his 13- and 15-year-old daughters over dinner why he can’t buy them new school supplies.

“I usually spoil them before school, let them pick out all the nice clothes that they like, and I’m not going to be able to do that this year,” Tranetzki said. “And that’s something that’s kind of sad for me because I do like to do that for them. It’s not just spoiling them; it’s just something I never got as a kid.”

Tranetzki said his daughters “kind of get it — but they don’t.”

“For them, everything’s always going to be fine,” he said. “In our eyes, we’re just trying to make like everything will be, but it’s nerve-wracking when you don’t know what’s coming up.”

Tranetzki and Wallace said they consider themselves lucky that “Lilo &Stitch” didn’t shut down production until this month, while other crew members have been unemployed since May.

For all of Hawaii’s film and TV crews, however, the future remains uncertain.

Tranetzki and his wife were unprepared for the strike. He said they’re one hefty medical bill or a car accident away from financial trouble, and wonders how long they’ll be able to pay rent on their home in Alewa Heights.

“Something bad happens, it could be just months to put us underwater,” Tra­netzki said. “That’s why I say it’s so scary. … When you’re out of your home, you’re out of your home.”

Tranetzki said his daughters like to go to escape rooms and the movies, but he’s had to redirect them toward free outdoor activities like walking in the park or going to the beach. Asking extended family to chip in to cover expenses, including food, could be in the “near future,” he said.

Tranetzki worked as a lighting technician on the Hawaii-based ABC television show “Lost” when the WGA went on strike for 100 days in 2008.

“That was pretty big,” Tranetzki said. “Guys almost did lose homes on that one. That one got pretty ugly. I really hope (the current strike is) nothing like that.”

Wallace estimates he can cover five months of expenses, but only by going into debt.

“After that, there’s a huge possibility I lose my house, I lose everything,” he said. “Even after this, it’ll take a while of full-time work to even recover.”

He said a lot of the stress from the current situation “is coming from not knowing.”

Scanlan’s position as a construction foreman paid $160,000 to $170,000 per year, but his unemployment checks bring in only $700 per week, pushing him to max out his credit cards while his savings are “pretty much depleted.”

The former professional musician has sold a guitar, microphones and speakers to help cover expenses, and his wife has sold jewelry and items from her vintage muumuu collection.

Before the strike, Scanlan and his wife, a part-time art teacher at Malama Honua Charter School in Waima­nalo, were trying to buy their first family home.

“That was the dream,” he said. “Now the dream is, Can we survive until October somehow?”