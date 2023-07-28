Quiet on set: Hollywood strikes leave Hawaii crew members behind
- By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Karen Preiser, right, a makeup artist for “Lilo & Stitch,” shares a laugh with daughter Danica Bates. Preiser is a member of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees 665.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Makeup artist Karen Preiser works on a wound effect on her husband, Robert Bates, during a demonstration of her skills at their Makiki home.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree