Quiet on set: Hollywood strikes leave Hawaii crew members behind | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Quiet on set: Hollywood strikes leave Hawaii crew members behind

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Karen Preiser, right, a makeup artist for “Lilo & Stitch,” shares a laugh with daughter Danica Bates. Preiser is a member of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees 665.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Makeup artist Karen Preiser works on a wound effect on her husband, Robert Bates, during a demonstration of her skills at their Makiki home.

The Hollywood strike that has united writers and actors for the first time in 60 years also has left hundreds of crew members in Hawaii without paychecks as work on Hawaii-based television shows and movies has been suspended. Read more

