5 in serious condition following collision near Kualoa Ranch

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Five people are in serious condition following a head-on collision fronting Kualoa Ranch this afternoon, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

The collision took place at around 1 p.m. and involved seven total people. The hospitalized patients include a 6-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy; a 48-year-old woman; and two men, ages 51 and 76.

Two people declined medical treatment at the scene.

