5 in serious condition following collision near Kualoa Ranch

Five people are in serious condition following a head-on collision fronting Kualoa Ranch this afternoon, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
The collision took place at around 1 p.m. and involved seven total people. The hospitalized patients include a 6-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy; a 48-year-old woman; and two men, ages 51 and 76.
Two people declined medical treatment at the scene.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.