At least 10 killed in explosion at Thailand fireworks warehouse

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 29 Thai Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel examine the site of an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least nine people and wounded scores.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 29

    Thai Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel examine the site of an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least nine people and wounded scores.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 29 A fireman sprays water after an explosion occurred at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 29

    A fireman sprays water after an explosion occurred at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand. A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.

BANGKOK >>A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least ten people and wounded dozens, officials said.

The Narathiwat province’s Public Relations Department also said that at least 118 people were hurt, and that residents of more than 200 households were affected. It said that officials believe there are still a number of people trapped under the debris waiting to be rescued.

Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris. Many of the houses and other buildings have collapsed roofs and walls.

The local public relations agency reported that the explosion caused damages in a radius of about 500 meters (1,640 feet). About 100 residences in the area were damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Sanan Pongaksorn, the provincial governor, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

