I’m surprised that no one has thought to mention “shallow water blackout” as a possible cause for the spate of recent drownings of experienced divers (“Search for answers continues in deaths of 2 divers on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, July 25). Read more

I sure wish this was taught in all high school health and science classes, as I’m sure it would save quite a few lives. I ache for the families that have recently lost loved ones and hope that more publicity about this will keep divers from overhyperventilating and drowning themselves.

Doug Tom

Niu Valley

