Thank you so much for your recent article on McCully Bicycle and Sporting Goods (“Still spinning after 100 years,” Star-Advertiser, July 23). I grew up in Waipahu in the 1960s and your article brought back many fond memories of Buster’s bike store (Waipahu Bicycle & Sporting Goods).

All of our families bought our first bikes from Buster’s. Waipahu Depot Road was the “Main Street” of the town. Arakawa’s and Big Way Market were where we all shopped as well. How I wish those great stores were still there!

To know that the Takayesu family still continues the business is commendable. I have always been grateful to call Waipahu my hometown and when I see Buster’s bike store still there, it truly warms my heart!

Vera Arita

Mililani

