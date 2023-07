Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green’s July 17 emergency proclamation should scare everyone (“Gov. Green’s emergency order is under scrutiny,” Star-Advertiser, July 26). Read more

Gov. Josh Green’s July 17 emergency proclamation should scare everyone (“Gov. Green’s emergency order is under scrutiny,” Star-Advertiser, July 26).

Although attempting to address a significant problem, it goes too far. It guts laws protecting our environmental, historical and cultural treasures. It suspends Sunshine Law provisions. A small “working group,” composed almost entirely of administration officials and individuals tied to developers, can approve projects that harm our environment and cultural resources — all behind closed doors.

The working group leader, appointed by the governor and not confirmed by the Legislature, can personally green-light developments that violate environmental and cultural preservation laws. The proclamation usurps the Legislature’s authority by diminishing the Land Use Commission’s powers, which the Legislature declined to do.

I was born and raised here and love Hawaii. I want our children to be able to stay here. Green has the best intentions. But the best person serving the highest purpose can make mistakes having terrible consequences. This proclamation is a mistake.

Jan Mitchell

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter