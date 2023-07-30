Hawaii housing emergency order to ‘unstick’ local government projects
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KAUAI COUNTY HOUSING AGENCY
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami, left, and Gov. Josh Green attended groundbreaking ceremonies in May for the Lima Ola housing project in Eleele. The project includes 85 rental apartments for families and seniors with low and moderate incomes and 24 rental micro-housing units for those experiencing homelessness.