Hawaii News

Honolulu Zoo ticket prices increase to meet growing costs

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  A $2 price increase for admission into the Honolulu Zoo began Saturday for residents, nonresidents and members of the U.S. military and their families.

    A $2 price increase for admission into the Honolulu Zoo began Saturday for residents, nonresidents and members of the U.S. military and their families.

    The first day of the increased admission charges began Saturday.

    Visitors on Saturday looked into the Komodo dragon enclosure.

The city-approved $2 price hike to enter the 42-acre zoo in Waikiki took effect Saturday. Tickets for general admission adults are now $21, while general admission for children age 3 to 12 is $13. Read more

