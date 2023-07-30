comscore OHA trustee denied exemption from anti-nepotism law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
OHA trustee denied exemption from anti-nepotism law

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
The first request for an exemption from the state’s new anti-nepotism law — submitted by Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Brickwood Galuteria, who supervises his daughter — has been denied by the Hawaii Ethics Commission. Read more

