Column: Climate change can have a big impact on global food safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Column: Climate change can have a big impact on global food safety

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Climate change poses increasing challenges to global food safety. Long-term changes in temperature, humidity, rainfall patterns and the frequency of extreme weather events are already affecting the total food supply chain, from farming and crop production to the nutritional quality of food on your table. Read more

