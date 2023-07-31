Column: Climate change can have a big impact on global food safety

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Climate change poses increasing challenges to global food safety. Long-term changes in temperature, humidity, rainfall patterns and the frequency of extreme weather events are already affecting the total food supply chain, from farming and crop production to the nutritional quality of food on your table.

Rising environmental temperatures and other impacts related to climate change increase food safety risks at many levels. Even though store-bought food is safer today than 20 years ago, as temperatures increase, food contamination by bacteria, viruses and parasites can rapidly multiply to unsafe levels.

Keeping food at a safe temperature during beach picnics and church potlucks is challenging and requires more planning to keep food safe. Bacteria can rapidly multiply if left in the “danger zone,” which ranges from 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, you should never leave perishable foods out for more than two hours or one hour if the temperature is hotter than 90 F.

Environmental threats

Because the food we consume comes from around the world, environmental threats in those areas also affect our food safety. Higher temperatures often increase agricultural pests and, in turn, increase pesticide use.

Washing all fresh produce is now a must, even if it looks clean. Also, it is important to remember that organic does not mean the produce is pesticide-free; organic only dictates limitations of synthesized pesticide use.

Water quality globally is also negatively affected by climate change. Recent agricultural research shows that poor growing conditions facilitate the absorption of toxic heavy metals into crops. For example, rice might now absorb more arsenic during the plant’s growth than has been previously measured. Fortunately, by choosing a variety of foods, you can decrease the risk of over- consuming any individual highly contaminated food.

Improving safety

If you are wondering whether researchers are actively trying to solve the growing number of food safety issues created by climate change, the answer is yes. Agricultural research has never been more critical and is a key focus of thousands of researchers worldwide. Now would be a good time to let your state and federal legislators know how much you care about supporting food and agriculture research to improve food safety.

Growing plants hydroponically (in a nutrient-rich solution without soil) can decrease microbial risks and unwanted heavy-metal contamination. Learning the Kratky noncirculating hydroponic method developed at the University of Hawaii is worth your time. This method is relatively easy and can stimulate plant growth faster than in soil. A quick YouTube search for Kratky hydroponics will teach you how to produce safe leafy greens at home.

Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S., and Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S., are retired nutrition faculty from the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa.