Access to Hawaii public school campus assessments impeded

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Fencing at schools is commonly chain-link and less than 6 feet high and can be easily cut. Signs are displayed on an elementary school fence near Pearl Harbor.

Periodic requests over the past year by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser to accompany Hawaii public school officials on “campus vulnerability assessments” have all been denied, and requests to view documents from the campus assessments already conducted remain at an impasse. Read more

