Hailey Dandurand found guilty in North Shore murder, kidnapping

A Honolulu jury today found 26-year-old Hailey Dandurand guilty in the 2017 slaying of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of the victim’s 8-year-old daughter.

Dandurand appeared to weep silently and wiped away tears as the verdict was read just before noon on the third day of deliberations for the trial.

Murder in the second degree carries a life term with the possibility of parole. However, an extended sentencing hearing, triggered by the guilty verdict, will be heard this afternoon, and it could result in changing the life term to a definite life term of imprisonment.

Dandurand, wearing a gray knit dress and with long dark brown hair, threw her head back in exasperation when the hearing was announced.

During the trial, Dandurand’s defense had admitted she and her then-boyfriend Stephen Brown burglarized a North Shore vacation rental for food, but denied her responsibility for the kidnapping and killing of 51-year-old Telma Boinville.

Dandurand, who was originally from Bend, Ore., testified that her ex-boyfriend was abusive to her and caused her to fear she might be killed if she did not do what he said.

Boinville, a 51-year-old woman from Brazil who cleaned vacation homes on the side, interrupted the burglary at 59-533 Ke Iki Road on Dec. 7, 2017, and was found in a pool of blood, her arms and hands covered in deep wounds, her head with chop wounds, and countless other injuries.

Prosecutors suggested the pair would have also killed her daughter, who is now 14, if not for the vacation rental guest’s arrival.

Brown was convicted in January of the murder and kidnappings and is awaiting sentencing on Aug. 30.

Dandurand was tried on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, burglary and unauthorized possession of personal confidential information for having Boinville’s debit card, which she confessed to using.

She was convicted today on all counts.

She admitted on the witness stand that she held a machete over Boinville while Brown went to get rope and a bag, then knelt down to bind Boinville’s hands and feet together, and tied the plastic bag over her head. But she said she was afraid she would be killed, too, if she didn’t comply with his orders.