Man charged for theft of UH Hilo van, toolbox from residence

A 32 year-old man has been charged for theft of a van from the University of Hawaii at Hilo and of a rolling toolbox and contents from a Hilo residence.
The Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said that the theft charges against Logan Arruda-Lorenzo stemmed from two separate incidents.
On June 16 allegedly stole a Ford van from the university. He was charged with first-degree theft and first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. On April 28 he allegedly stole the Milwaukee brand rolling toolbox and contents from a residence on S. Wilder Road in Hilo. He was charged with second-degree theft following the incident.
First-degree theft is felony that carries a penalty of a either a 10-year prison term or four years of probation and up to 18 months in jail. Second-degree theft is also a felony offense that can result in a five-year prison sentence or four years probation and up to a year in jail.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.