comscore Letter: Compelling patriotism a sign of totalitarianism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Compelling patriotism a sign of totalitarianism

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There is no rule in any sport that requires public demonstrations of patriotism (“Women’s soccer team refuses to honor U.S.,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 26). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Hawaii must train, hire more nurses

Scroll Up