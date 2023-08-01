Editorial | Letters Letter: Compelling patriotism a sign of totalitarianism Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There is no rule in any sport that requires public demonstrations of patriotism (“Women’s soccer team refuses to honor U.S.,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 26). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There is no rule in any sport that requires public demonstrations of patriotism (“Women’s soccer team refuses to honor U.S.,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 26). Excelling in a sport does not entail surrendering one’s right to an opinion or a mode of expressing it. On the contrary, exercising that right is in itself patriotic, as it is one of the “freedoms hard-earned” referred to by the letter’s author. An obligation to salute and sing a song of devotion to a decorated piece of cloth sounds to me more cultish than genuinely expressive of patriotic sentiment. To compel such behavior smacks of totalitarianism. U.S. citizens do not have to feel “blessed” to have been born here. Neither must they leave it if they don’t like it; they are free to help shape it into a society that they feel proud of and to which they’d gladly sing a love song. Frances Jones Moiliili EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Hawaii must train, hire more nurses