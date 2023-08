Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With regard to the front-page headline, “ACLU sues over sweeps” (Star-Advertiser, July 27): I would deny that the laws are, to quote Jongwook “Wookie” Kim, “routinely weaponized against houseless people.”

These laws are intended to keep some sort of order and civility in society so that Oahu’s streets are not turned into a garbage dump. The problem is exacerbated by those like Kim who rail against enforcing the law, causing the situation to become so overwhelming that there seems to be no solution.

It would be interesting to know how many ACLU members (especially Kim) would volunteer for a two- to three-day stay with the homeless to sort out their personal possessions versus the junk they accumulate that clogs up our parks, sidewalks and bus stops.

Olivia Yule

Waikiki

