comscore Returned ring of 442nd hero from Hawaii unites 2 families | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Returned ring of 442nd hero from Hawaii unites 2 families

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Roure holds a display with the ring and memorabilia.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Roure holds a display with the ring and memorabilia.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the class ring that belonged to Staff Sgt. Robert Kuroda, a member of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment, was found two years ago by Sebastien Roure in a forest near Bruyeres, France.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, the class ring that belonged to Staff Sgt. Robert Kuroda, a member of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment, was found two years ago by Sebastien Roure in a forest near Bruyeres, France.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Mary Hammond, left, Kevin’s wife; Kevin; Roure and his wife, Sylvie; and sons Allan and Pierrick.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Mary Hammond, left, Kevin’s wife; Kevin; Roure and his wife, Sylvie; and sons Allan and Pierrick.

On Oct. 20, 1944, Robert Kuroda was leading his men in an advance to destroy snipers and machine gun nests near Bruyeres, France, when they began taking heavy fire from a wooded slope. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hawaii Society of Business Professionals

Scroll Up