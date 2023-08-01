The force has awakened in Warriors O-lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When you’re built like Chewbacca and possess a Jedi’s agility, you’re destined to be a force in football.

Luke Felix-Fualalo, who was named after the Luke Skywalker character in the “Star Wars” series, has impressed as a University of Hawaii offensive lineman in training camp.

“He’s doing a good job,” co-offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu said of the 6-foot-8, 310-pound senior who grew up in Australia and attended high school in California.” His consistency, his approach to everything, he wants to continue to get better. He can play.”

When starting offensive tackles Ilm Manning and Austin Hopp completed their UH eligibility at the end of the 2022 season, Felix-Fualalo emerged as a leading successor. Felix-Fualalo, who mostly plays on the right side, is rotating with Ka‘ena Decambra and Houston transfer Josh Atkins at the two tackle positions.

“It’s just great getting work with the 1s,” Felix-Fualalo said. “The guards have all moved around, so I can get that consistent work across the board, working with Sergio (Muasau), Solo (Vaipulu) and Zhen (Sotelo). The chemistry between the tackle and guard makes a big difference when it comes to O-line play. I can trust my guard because I’ve been repping with him.”

Entering high school in Australia, Felix-Fualalo wanted a change from playing rugby. After deciding he was too heavy to be a competitive swimmer, he attended a basketball camp. Director Eric Moses told him: “You’re not too good at basketball. Maybe you should try football.”

Felix-Fualalo, who had only seen American football in the (non-“Star Wars”) movies, met with David Tuinavai of Conquest Athletic Performance. Felix-Fualalo moved to Los Angeles in 2017, enrolling at Cathedral High. The following year, he transferred to Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, Calif., for his senior season. In choosing Utah, the 3-star lineman turned down offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, Colorado and Washington State.

Felix-Fualalo played in 11 games in three seasons with the Utes, including seven games in 2021. At the end of that season, he entered the transfer portal. “Salt Lake City is beautiful and I loved my teammates, but it was time to go, time to try new things,” he said.

Felix-Fualalo’s years-long relationship with Sapolu and UH assistant coach Keiki Misipeka helped in the decision to join the Rainbow Warriors in June 2022. “It was a match made in heaven, you know,” Felix-Fualalo said. “Hawaii kept popping up in the process. It was kind of like one of those universal things. It was time to come here.”

Felix-Fualalo recalled attending a camp coached by Sapolu’s father, Jesse, a former UH lineman who won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Back then, I had no idea what I was doing,” Felix-Fualalo said. “I’m sure if (the Sapolus) reminisce, they can tell you the same. I was a bit goofy, like a baby gazelle hopping around and losing all my (one-on-one) reps. … My teammates who went to Mater Dei said that Coach Jesse blocked for Joe Montana and won four Super Bowl rings. I was like, ‘Whoa, I’m getting coached by that guy, I’d better pay attention.’”

Felix-Fualalo also grew up in awe of the “Star Wars” franchise. He said he has watched videos of the original trilogy multiple times. Two seasons ago, he fulfilled a childhood dream when the Utes qualified for the Rose Bowl. During a team trip to Disneyland, Felix-Fualalo said, “I spent part of my per diem on a light saber. It was worth it.”

In moving to Hawaii, Felix-Fualalo left the light saber with Utah teammate Falcon Kaumatule, whose brother also happened to be named Luke. “My best friend is Falcon, and he’s named after (the) Millennium Falcon in ‘Star Wars’,” Felix-Fualalo said. “He’s my long-lost brother pretty much.”