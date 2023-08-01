The force has awakened in Warriors O-lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the 6-foot-8 Felix-Fualalo engaged in blocking drills with fellow offensive lineman Ali Jarvis (67).
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Offensive lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo (72), above left, got set in his stance as he and other offensive linemen went through drills during Monday’s practice at UH.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree