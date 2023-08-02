Letter: In a housing emergency, local families come first

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I recently read that a “snowbird” doesn’t like the proposed empty homes tax because it impacts his use of his property (“Empty house tax will hurt ‘snowbirds’,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 23). Others say the tax is too high.

As our governor said, “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency.” The way we’ve done things is not working. Investors and mainlanders like our housing because the islands are beautiful, the people are wonderful, the economy is vibrant, and we collectively invest in the schools, police, fire, water and sewers needed to support their property.

We need to prioritize local use of our precious housing resources to keep young families and our kupuna here. The empty homes tax will provide desperately needed housing for many families while telling the world that everyone is welcome, but our people are our top priority.

Keith Webster

Kaneohe

