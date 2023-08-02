comscore Letter: In a housing emergency, local families come first | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: In a housing emergency, local families come first

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I recently read that a “snowbird” doesn’t like the proposed empty homes tax because it impacts his use of his property (“Empty house tax will hurt ‘snowbirds’,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 23). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Compelling patriotism a sign of totalitarianism

Scroll Up