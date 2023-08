Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article on nepotism reminded me that the Legislature, in passing Act 261, the anti-nepotism law, exempted itself and the Judiciary from the law’s restrictions (“OHA trustee denied exemption from anti-nepotism law,” Star-Advertiser, July 30).

It is inexcusable that the Legislature as a whole and its leadership have ignored their own credibility and their public responsibilities in exempting themselves from laws that apply to everyone else, especially laws designed to make government (the rest of the government, anyway) more just and transparent.

The Sunshine Law is another prominent and very regrettable example. Voters, ask your senator and representative how they voted on the legislation that became Act 261.

Beppie Shapiro

Wilhelmina Rise

