Letter: Protect low-income renters from developers

Regarding “Who will provide homes for evicted tenants?” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31): I empathize with the tenants who are scrambling to find a place to live, with the upcoming Kuilei Place condominium project on Kapiolani Boulevard.

If someone truly saw the low-rises that will be affected around that area, they will realize how many people’s lives will be affected. There is a reason they are there. The residents can’t afford even the lower median-income- priced condos that the Kobayashi Group says — unbelievably, with no conscience — they can opt to buy or move into.

I believe Kobayashi Group should responsibly make sure every person who will be affected by this project finds a safe, acceptable and affordable residence. With the ongoing battle of homelessness, how can the company not realize that this may be the only option for some of these people?

I hope the mayor steps in to prevent our ohana from being a casualty of these huge corporations.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

