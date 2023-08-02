Editorial | Letters Letter: Protect low-income renters from developers Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Regarding “Who will provide homes for evicted tenants?” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31): I empathize with the tenants who are scrambling to find a place to live, with the upcoming Kuilei Place condominium project on Kapiolani Boulevard. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Regarding “Who will provide homes for evicted tenants?” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31): I empathize with the tenants who are scrambling to find a place to live, with the upcoming Kuilei Place condominium project on Kapiolani Boulevard. If someone truly saw the low-rises that will be affected around that area, they will realize how many people’s lives will be affected. There is a reason they are there. The residents can’t afford even the lower median-income- priced condos that the Kobayashi Group says — unbelievably, with no conscience — they can opt to buy or move into. I believe Kobayashi Group should responsibly make sure every person who will be affected by this project finds a safe, acceptable and affordable residence. With the ongoing battle of homelessness, how can the company not realize that this may be the only option for some of these people? I hope the mayor steps in to prevent our ohana from being a casualty of these huge corporations. Bonnie Matsumoto Moiliili EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Compelling patriotism a sign of totalitarianism