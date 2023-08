Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This savory Japanese pancake uses shredded cabbage as its base, with other veggies providing color and flavor.

Make a meal of one and you’ll find it hearty and filling, crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. This is a meat-free recipe, but does call for an egg, so it is not vegan. The egg is primarily a binder, so you could use an egg substitute instead.

Okonomiyaki

Ingredients:

• 4 cups shredded cabbage

• 1 medium carrot, cut in thin strips

• 2 king oyster mushrooms, cut in thin strips

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 cup flour

• 1/2 cup cold water

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon white pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon mushroom powder (available in Asian markets) or vegetable bouillon

• Vegetable oil, for frying

Ingredients for topping:

• 1/4 cup vegan mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1/2 tablespoon furikake

• 1 tablespoon vegan oyster sauce

• 1/2 tablespoon shredded nori

• Pinch sesame seeds (optional)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except oil and toppings in a large bowl; mix well to make a batter.

Heat a small amount of oil in a skillet. Scoop 1/2 cup batter into the pan. Fry over low heat until the bottom is completely cooked, then turn. Continue to fry until golden brown on both sides. Repeat with remaining batter.

To serve: Put mayonnaise in a small plastic bag and seal. Cut a small opening in one corner. Brush a layer of soy sauce over okonomiyaki. Sprinkle with furikake, then squeeze mayonnaise from the small plastic bag over the top in thin lines. Sprinkle with shredded nori and sesame seeds, if using.

Serves 3-4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 4 servings, 2 tablespoons oil and not including sesame seeds): 350 calories, 20 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 950 mg sodium, 35 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 9 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.