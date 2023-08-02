Crash spurs concerns over speeding on Diamond Head Road
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
Updated 10:48 p.m.
COURTESY PHOTO
Above, officers at the scene of Sunday’s crash on Diamond Head Road.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
A mangled 10 mph speed limit sign along the road is advisory for certain curves and intersections. The legal speed limit on Diamond Head Road is 25 mph.
