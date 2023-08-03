Crews extinguish fuel truck fire at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Federal fire crews extinguished a fuel truck fire that was refueling an aircraft at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this afternoon, the Navy said in a news release.

At around 12:30 p.m., “Federal Fire Department crews responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment and cab of an R-11 fuel truck that was refueling a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft,” the Navy said. Crews extinguished the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to the aircraft. No injuries were reported.

About 120 gallons of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) concentrate was used to extinguish the fire, the Navy said. Initial reports indicate that all of the AFFF was confined to the asphalt tarmac in the vicinity.