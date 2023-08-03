comscore Honolulu firefighters battle wildfire in Helemano area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters battle wildfire in Helemano area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:58 pm
Honolulu firefighters are responding to a brush fire by Kamehameha Highway in the Helemano area, which has prompted closures.

Military police have closed Helemano Military Reservation gates and Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road, according to an 11:43 a.m. tweet from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

No other details were immediately available.

