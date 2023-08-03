Honolulu firefighters battle wildfire in Helemano area

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a brush fire by Kamehameha Highway in the Helemano area, which has prompted closures.
Military police have closed Helemano Military Reservation gates and Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road, according to an 11:43 a.m. tweet from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
No other details were immediately available.
